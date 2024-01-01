$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Used
148,142KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2HED97056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W97056
- Mileage 148,142 KM
Vehicle Description
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 148,142 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2HED97056.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
