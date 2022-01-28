2017 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 8 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8223873

8223873 Stock #: U54938

U54938 VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEB54938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U54938

Mileage 265,848 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.