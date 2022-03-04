$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty King Ranch - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,491KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608823
- Stock #: U92751
- VIN: 1FT8W3BTXHEC92751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Java Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U92751
- Mileage 165,491 KM
Vehicle Description
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 165,491 kms. It's blue jeans metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is King Ranch. This Super Duty King Ranch adds unique style and character to this luxurious truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BTXHEC92751.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5