$30,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty XL - Trailer Hitch
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
179,402KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8700029
- Stock #: U62413
- VIN: 1FT8W3B69HED62413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jean
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31200 - Our Price is just $30000!
The Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 179,402 kms. It's blue jean in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XL. This Super Duty XL is a hard working truck and an incredible value. It comes with an AM/FM stereo, air conditioning, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a trailer hitch receiver, hill start assist, automatic headlights, a removable tailgate, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Seats .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B69HED62413.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Trailer Hitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5