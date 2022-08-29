$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty Platinum - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
4,235KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070129
- Stock #: U10685
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT5HEE10685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U10685
- Mileage 4,235 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 4,235 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT5HEE10685.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5