2017 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 , 2 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9070129

9070129 Stock #: U10685

U10685 VIN: 1FT8W3DT5HEE10685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U10685

Mileage 4,235 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Blind Spot Detection Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.