2017 GMC Acadia
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate - $286 B/W
50,127KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558210
- Stock #: U30702
- VIN: 1GKKNWLS3HZ130702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,127 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34216 - Our Price is just $32900!
The all-new 2017 GMC Acadia mid-size SUV is designed to make a lasting impression. This 2017 GMC Acadia is for sale today in Fort St John.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This low mileage SUV has just 50,127 kms. It's tan in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1GKKNWLS3HZ130702&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $285.69 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $7165 / Total Obligation of $40560 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Power Liftgate
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
