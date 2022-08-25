$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
76,843KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9001609
- Stock #: U71229
- VIN: 1GKKNVLS7HZ171229
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,843 KM
The 2017 Acadia's bold lines, advanced technologies and refined details are the marks of Professional Grade engineering. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 76,843 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Leather Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
Power Liftgate
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
