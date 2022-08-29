$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2017 Honda Accord
2017 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring - Navigation
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
104,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9049339
- Stock #: U00146
- VIN: 1HGCR3F93HA800146
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U00146
- Mileage 104,779 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Accord is the gold standard in the competitive midsize class because of its comfort, efficiency, and reliability. This 2017 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 104,779 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, remote start, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Bluetooth
Navigation
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5