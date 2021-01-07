2017 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Safety Hill Descent Control Rear child safety locks Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Exterior Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Cornering Lights Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Blind spot sensor Premium Sound Package Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Blind Spot Assist Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 3.251 Axle Ratio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Electronic Range Select Jeep Active Drive II Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rear Collision Warning Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

