Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Fort St John.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 57,602 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Overland. Drive in supreme comfort with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Alpine 9-speaker audio, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, memory radio, driver's seat, and mirrors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMJS7HW521695.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Four-Wheel Drive
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Blind spot sensor
Premium Sound Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
3.251 Axle Ratio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination