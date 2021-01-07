Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

57,602 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Overland - Navigation - Leather Seats - $245 B/W

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Overland - Navigation - Leather Seats - $245 B/W

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,602KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6488574
  Stock #: S21695
  VIN: 1C4PJMJS7HW521695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour CAMEL LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S21695
  • Mileage 57,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $33176 - Our Price is just $31900!

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is for sale today in Fort St John.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 57,602 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cherokee's trim level is Overland. Drive in supreme comfort with the 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Alpine 9-speaker audio, premium leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, chrome exterior trim, a rearview camera, memory radio, driver's seat, and mirrors, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMJS7HW521695.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $8178 / Total Obligation of $40573 ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Four-Wheel Drive
Compass
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Blind spot sensor
Premium Sound Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Blind Spot Assist
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
3.251 Axle Ratio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Electronic Range Select
Jeep Active Drive II
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rear Collision Warning
Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

