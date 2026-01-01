$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
Base
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,783 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2017 Jeep Compass Base, available now at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, thanks to its 4-wheel drive system. With a comfortable interior and a practical design, the Compass Base offers a great blend of versatility and value. This particular model has 102783KM on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures.
This Jeep Compass Base is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety-focused design, this SUV is ready for anything. The Compass Base is equipped with a block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.
Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass Base stand out:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Block Heater: Ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings.
- Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth: Stay connected safely on the go.
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Makes highway driving a breeze.
- Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
250-785-6661