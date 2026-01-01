Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable SUV thats ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2017 Jeep Compass Base, available now at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, thanks to its 4-wheel drive system. With a comfortable interior and a practical design, the Compass Base offers a great blend of versatility and value. This particular model has 102783KM on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This Jeep Compass Base is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety-focused design, this SUV is ready for anything. The Compass Base is equipped with a block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass Base stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings.</li> <li><strong>Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected safely on the go.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Makes highway driving a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li> </ul>

2017 Jeep Compass

102,783 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13484915

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

102,783KM
VIN 3C4NJDAB5HT641718

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,783 KM

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV that's ready for Canadian adventures? Check out this used 2017 Jeep Compass Base, available now at Carpages.ca! This rugged SUV is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, thanks to its 4-wheel drive system. With a comfortable interior and a practical design, the Compass Base offers a great blend of versatility and value. This particular model has 102783KM on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures.


This Jeep Compass Base is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From its practical features to its safety-focused design, this SUV is ready for anything. The Compass Base is equipped with a block heater, perfect for those chilly Canadian winters.


Here are five features that make this 2017 Jeep Compass Base stand out:


  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Block Heater: Ensures easy starts even on the coldest mornings.
  • Hands-Free Communication with Bluetooth: Stay connected safely on the go.
  • Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Makes highway driving a breeze.
  • Spacious Interior: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Tires: P215/65R16 BSW AS
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Colour Roof
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

