2017 RAM 1500

100,694 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Outdoorsman - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps

Outdoorsman - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,694KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185386
  • Stock #: U58311
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5HS858311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,694 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

This Ram 1500 is a competitive truck thanks to an incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,694 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT5HS858311.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

