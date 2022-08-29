2017 RAM 3500

$72,900 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 9 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9316363

9316363 Stock #: U85383

U85383 VIN: 3C63R3FLXHG585383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,905 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear Park Assist Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.