$72,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn - Navigation - Leather Seats - $684 B/W
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
54,905KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9316363
- Stock #: U85383
- VIN: 3C63R3FLXHG585383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $75816 - Our Price is just $72900!
According to Edmunds, the Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 54,905 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3FLXHG585383.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=3C63R3FLXHG585383&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $683.96 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $719 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $22036 / Total Obligation of $95655 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear Park Assist
Navigation
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5