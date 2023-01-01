$CALL+ tax & licensing
250-785-6661
2017 Toyota Corolla
iM Base - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
140,680KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002035
- Stock #: 29881VA
- VIN: JTNKARJE4HJ547911
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,680 KM
The 2017 Toyota Corolla iM gives you the versatility and performance you need in one incredibly stylish package. This 2017 Toyota Corolla iM is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With its fierce design, sporty looks and hatchback design, the Corolla iM serves up versatility fused with personality, ideal for the urban environment or getting out of the city for a weekend adventure. This 5-doors hatch gives you easy access to a stylish interior, and its 60/40-split rear folding seats let you configure the space for cargo, friends, or a combo of both. Plenty of comfort can be had, with ample leg and head room for adult passengers, and thanks to its ride quality never again will the driver and passengers feel the toll a long journey takes.This hatchback has 140,680 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla iM's trim level is Base. Enjoy Toyota's famous quality and reliability in this 2017 Toyota Corolla iM at an incredible value. It comes with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth and USB capability, 6 speaker audio, automatic climate control, power windows, power door locks, heated front seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, lane departure alert, leather steering wheel, aluminum wheels, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane departure alert and lane departure warning as well as low tire pressure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Doors, Collision Warning, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Additional Features
Collision Warning
