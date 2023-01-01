$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
86,285KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9612172
- Stock #: V94034
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN5HX094034
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Passenger safety and security seem to be a high priority in the 2018 Toyota Tacoma with numerous options. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 86,285 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Navigation
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5