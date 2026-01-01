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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Fort Motors is excited to present this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a fantastic option for those seeking comfort, capability, and modern features. With 125,834 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox has been well-maintained and is eager to hit the road for your next adventure. Its sleek design and practical SUV/Crossover body style make it perfect for daily commutes, family road trips, or even tackling some light off-road exploration.</p> <p>This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine, delivering a responsive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, ensuring you have the power you need when you need it. The All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winter months. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed with your convenience in mind, featuring thoughtful amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This Equinoxs AWD system provides superior grip and stability, giving you peace of mind whether youre navigating snowy streets or exploring gravel roads.</li> <li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Beat the chill or the heat! Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time, thanks to the convenient remote start feature.</li> <li><strong>Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats:</strong> Say goodbye to cold mornings. These cozy heated seats will keep you and your front passenger comfortable and toasty, no matter how low the temperature drops.</li> <li><strong>Rear Vision Camera:</strong> Parking and reversing have never been easier or safer. The integrated Rear Vision Camera provides a clear view of whats behind your vehicle, helping you avoid obstacles and maneuver with precision.</li> <li><strong>1.5L Turbo Engine with Stop-Start System:</strong> Experience a blend of performance and efficiency. This turbocharged engine offers ample power for your driving needs, while the stop-start system helps conserve fuel in city driving.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

125,834 KM

Details Description Features

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2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

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14515195

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

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$CALL

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Used
125,834KM
VIN 2GNAXREV4J6175411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Gem
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Fort Motors is excited to present this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a fantastic option for those seeking comfort, capability, and modern features. With 125,834 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox has been well-maintained and is eager to hit the road for your next adventure. Its sleek design and practical SUV/Crossover body style make it perfect for daily commutes, family road trips, or even tackling some light off-road exploration.


This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine, delivering a responsive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, ensuring you have the power you need when you need it. The All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winter months. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed with your convenience in mind, featuring thoughtful amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.


Here are five features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS truly stand out:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This Equinox's AWD system provides superior grip and stability, giving you peace of mind whether you're navigating snowy streets or exploring gravel roads.
  • Remote Start: Beat the chill or the heat! Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time, thanks to the convenient remote start feature.
  • Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats: Say goodbye to cold mornings. These cozy heated seats will keep you and your front passenger comfortable and toasty, no matter how low the temperature drops.
  • Rear Vision Camera: Parking and reversing have never been easier or safer. The integrated Rear Vision Camera provides a clear view of what's behind your vehicle, helping you avoid obstacles and maneuver with precision.
  • 1.5L Turbo Engine with Stop-Start System: Experience a blend of performance and efficiency. This turbocharged engine offers ample power for your driving needs, while the stop-start system helps conserve fuel in city driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Sunglass storage, overhead
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, monochromatic
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane
Air conditioning, semi-automatic, single-zone

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Exterior

Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen composite
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Liftgate, rear manual
Active aero shutters
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Glass, solar absorbing, light
Mirror caps, Black
Trim, Black lower window

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
SiriusXM, delete
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Chevrolet Equinox