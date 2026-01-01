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2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Gem
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Fort Motors is excited to present this pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS, a fantastic option for those seeking comfort, capability, and modern features. With 125,834 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox has been well-maintained and is eager to hit the road for your next adventure. Its sleek design and practical SUV/Crossover body style make it perfect for daily commutes, family road trips, or even tackling some light off-road exploration.
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS is equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine, delivering a responsive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, ensuring you have the power you need when you need it. The All-Wheel Drive system provides enhanced traction and confidence, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winter months. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin designed with your convenience in mind, featuring thoughtful amenities that make every drive more enjoyable.
Here are five features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LS truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence. This Equinox's AWD system provides superior grip and stability, giving you peace of mind whether you're navigating snowy streets or exploring gravel roads.
- Remote Start: Beat the chill or the heat! Imagine stepping into a perfectly warmed or cooled vehicle every time, thanks to the convenient remote start feature.
- Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats: Say goodbye to cold mornings. These cozy heated seats will keep you and your front passenger comfortable and toasty, no matter how low the temperature drops.
- Rear Vision Camera: Parking and reversing have never been easier or safer. The integrated Rear Vision Camera provides a clear view of what's behind your vehicle, helping you avoid obstacles and maneuver with precision.
- 1.5L Turbo Engine with Stop-Start System: Experience a blend of performance and efficiency. This turbocharged engine offers ample power for your driving needs, while the stop-start system helps conserve fuel in city driving.
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