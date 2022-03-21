2018 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 1 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8673332

8673332 Stock #: U22583

U22583 VIN: 1GC4K0EY6JF222583

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U22583

Mileage 80,109 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Mechanical Locking Tailgate Media / Nav / Comm Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen EZ-lift tailgate SiriusXM Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.