2018 Ford EcoSport

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Metal-look grille Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Selective service internet access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer GVWR: TBD Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Axle ratio: 3.51 Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW 61.8 L Fuel Tank Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

