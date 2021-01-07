Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

21,624 KM

Details Description Features

$31,879

+ tax & licensing
$31,879

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Ford EcoSport

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD - Heated Seats - $245 B/W

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE AWD - Heated Seats - $245 B/W

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$31,879

+ taxes & licensing

21,624KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6429835
  Stock #: 86789Q
  VIN: MAJ6P1UL2JC186789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86789Q
  • Mileage 21,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, SE Convenience Package!

Compare at $33154 - Our Price is just $31879!

Sleek, aerodynamic, and engineered with plenty of power, this Ford EcoSport is a smart vehicle thats also full of fun. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is for sale today in Fort St John.

This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This low mileage SUV has just 21,624 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our EcoSport's trim level is SE AWD. This EcoSport S crossover is an excellent value. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 60/40 split folding back seats, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Cold Weather Package, Se Convenience Package.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1UL2JC186789.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $244.13 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $8173 / Total Obligation of $40547 ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Metal-look grille
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Selective service internet access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
GVWR: TBD
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Axle ratio: 3.51
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
SE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW
61.8 L Fuel Tank
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

