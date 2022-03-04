$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
28,677KM
Used
- Stock #: U33926
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XJBC33926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This low mileage SUV has just 28,677 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J9XJBC33926.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Sync
SiriusXM
