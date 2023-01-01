$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Limited - Sunroof - Low Mileage
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
54,683KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10530645
- Stock #: V88690
- VIN: 1FM5K8F80JGC88960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Interior Colour EBONY BLACK NIRV LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,683 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 54,683 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Explorer Limited to add a luxurious touch to your SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a sporty appearance package, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Trailer Tow Package , 301a Equipment Group, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F80JGC88960.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
301A Equipment Group
