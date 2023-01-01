Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

54,683 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited - Sunroof - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited - Sunroof - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 10530645
  2. 10530645
  3. 10530645
  4. 10530645
  5. 10530645
  6. 10530645
  7. 10530645
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530645
  • Stock #: V88690
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F80JGC88960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour EBONY BLACK NIRV LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V88690
  • Mileage 54,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Trailer Tow Package , 301A Equipment Group, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats!

This Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 54,683 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is Limited. Upgrade to this Explorer Limited to add a luxurious touch to your SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a sporty appearance package, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Trailer Tow Package , 301a Equipment Group, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8F80JGC88960.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

301A Equipment Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2018 Ford Edge Titan...
 104,906 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Supe...
 134,812 KM
$39,000 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 17,851 KM
$78,395 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory