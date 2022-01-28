$37,495+ tax & licensing
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 Ford Explorer
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT - Bluetooth - $287 B/W
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
71,685KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8260251
- Stock #: U49576
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82JGB49576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U49576
- Mileage 71,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38995 - Our Price is just $37495!
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and it's still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 71,685 kms. It's tan in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Siriusxm, Fog Lights.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D82JGB49576.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FM5K8D82JGB49576&dealer_id=28886
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $286.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $495 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $9590 / Total Obligation of $47580 ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5