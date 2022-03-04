Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Explorer

186,070 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Explorer

Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,070KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8518181
  • Stock #: U01579
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGC01579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U01579
  • Mileage 186,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!

This Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 186,070 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT6JGC01579.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 116,781 KM
$60,879 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer S...
 186,070 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 FOURWINDS CLASS...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory