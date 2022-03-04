2018 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 7 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8518181

8518181 Stock #: U01579

U01579 VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGC01579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U01579

Mileage 186,070 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.