Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 Ford Explorer
Sport - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
186,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518181
- Stock #: U01579
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGC01579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This Ford Explorer continues to be one of the best values in Canada for a mid-size SUV. This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 186,070 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT6JGC01579.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5