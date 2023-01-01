Menu
2018 Ford F-150

103,526 KM

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

XL - Audio Aux Jack

XL - Audio Aux Jack

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

103,526KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10072248
  Stock #: V21269
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JFD21269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour GREY W/ BLACK 40/CON/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21269
  • Mileage 103,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Audio Aux Jack, Locking Tailgate!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 103,526 kms. It's lightning blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XL. This Ford F-150 XL is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM stereo with an audio aux jack, a rearview camera, air conditioning, electronic stability control, roll stability control, a locking tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Audio Aux Jack, Locking Tailgate.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP5JFD21269.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

Audio Aux Jack

