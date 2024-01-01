Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, 302A Luxury Equipment Group, FX4 Off-Road Package, Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist, Cloth 40/Console40 Front Seats!</b><br> <br> A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 34,280 kms. Its magma in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Fx4 Off-road Package, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Cloth 40/console40 Front Seats. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXJFA39130 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXJFA39130</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2018 Ford F-150

34,280 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Navigation - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT - Navigation - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 10867521
  2. 10867521
  3. 10867521
  4. 10867521
  5. 10867521
  6. 10867521
  7. 10867521
  8. 10867521
  9. 10867521
  10. 10867521
  11. 10867521
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
34,280KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EPXJFA39130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magma
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W39130
  • Mileage 34,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, 302A Luxury Equipment Group, FX4 Off-Road Package, Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist, Cloth 40/Console40 Front Seats!

A best hauling and the hardest working truck around, this Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 34,280 kms. It's magma in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, 302a Luxury Equipment Group, Fx4 Off-road Package, Tailgate Step With Tailgate Lift Assist, Cloth 40/console40 Front Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EPXJFA39130.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Additional Features

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Tailgate Step with Tailgate Lift Assist
302A Luxury Equipment Group
Cloth 40/Console40 Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Low Mileage 7,674 KM $63,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Navigation for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum - Navigation 41,323 KM $86,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Limited - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford Expedition Limited - Navigation - Sunroof 96,835 KM $49,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150