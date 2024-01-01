Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,693 kms. Its lead foot in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Raptor. This F-150 Raptor a vicious off-roader. It has a menacing look to back up its outstanding performance. Off-road tech include an electronic locking rear differential, front Torsen differential, fully boxed steel frame, off-roading Fox Racing Shox, hill descent control, and terrain management system with six selectable drive modes: normal, sport, weather, mud and sand, baja, and rock. You also get SYNC 3 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG6JFB91825 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG6JFB91825</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2018 Ford F-150

120,693 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Raptor - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,693KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1RG6JFB91825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W91825
  • Mileage 120,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,693 kms. It's lead foot in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This F-150 Raptor a vicious off-roader. It has a menacing look to back up its outstanding performance. Off-road tech include an electronic locking rear differential, front Torsen differential, fully boxed steel frame, off-roading Fox Racing Shox, hill descent control, and terrain management system with six selectable drive modes: normal, sport, weather, mud and sand, baja, and rock. You also get SYNC 3 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG6JFB91825.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 82,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD - Navigation - Low Mileage for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD - Navigation - Low Mileage 22,712 KM $25,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150