$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2018 Ford F-150
Raptor - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
120,693KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1RG6JFB91825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W91825
- Mileage 120,693 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,693 kms. It's lead foot in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This F-150 Raptor a vicious off-roader. It has a menacing look to back up its outstanding performance. Off-road tech include an electronic locking rear differential, front Torsen differential, fully boxed steel frame, off-roading Fox Racing Shox, hill descent control, and terrain management system with six selectable drive modes: normal, sport, weather, mud and sand, baja, and rock. You also get SYNC 3 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG6JFB91825.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 120,693 kms. It's lead foot in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Raptor. This F-150 Raptor a vicious off-roader. It has a menacing look to back up its outstanding performance. Off-road tech include an electronic locking rear differential, front Torsen differential, fully boxed steel frame, off-roading Fox Racing Shox, hill descent control, and terrain management system with six selectable drive modes: normal, sport, weather, mud and sand, baja, and rock. You also get SYNC 3 with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1RG6JFB91825.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 82,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD - Navigation - Low Mileage 22,712 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 Ford F-150