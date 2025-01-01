Menu
This 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM is a head-turner, boasting a sleek SHADOW BLACK exterior and a luxurious BLACK SPORT W/ DARK MARSALA interior. This powerful pickup truck is ready for any adventure, with its 4-Wheel Drive system and a 3.31 AXLE RATIO. With 124,859 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is still in its prime, offering a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort.

At Fort Motors, were proud to offer this F-150 PLATINUM, packed with features that will make your driving experience unforgettable. Imagine cruising down the highway with the heated leather steering wheel warming your hands, while the VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION guides you to your destination. The heated front seats will keep you cozy on chilly mornings, and the power running boards make getting in and out a breeze. This truck is equipped with a powerful 200 Amp Alternator and a 136.3 L Fuel Tank, ensuring you can tackle any task with confidence. And with the integrated trailer brake controller and towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, you can confidently tow your toys or haul your cargo.

This F-150 PLATINUM is more than just a truck; its a statement. With its sleek design, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, its the perfect combination of style, power, and practicality. Visit Fort Motors today to experience this incredible truck for yourself.

2018 Ford F-150

124,859 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12532447

2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,859KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG9JFA74483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT W/ DARK MARSALA
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X74483
  • Mileage 124,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Silver grille
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Ford F-150