$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2018 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT W/ DARK MARSALA
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X74483
- Mileage 124,859 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford F-150 PLATINUM is a head-turner, boasting a sleek SHADOW BLACK exterior and a luxurious BLACK SPORT W/ DARK MARSALA interior. This powerful pickup truck is ready for any adventure, with its 4-Wheel Drive system and a 3.31 AXLE RATIO. With 124,859 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is still in its prime, offering a blend of rugged capability and refined comfort.
At Fort Motors, we're proud to offer this F-150 PLATINUM, packed with features that will make your driving experience unforgettable. Imagine cruising down the highway with the heated leather steering wheel warming your hands, while the VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION guides you to your destination. The heated front seats will keep you cozy on chilly mornings, and the power running boards make getting in and out a breeze. This truck is equipped with a powerful 200 Amp Alternator and a 136.3 L Fuel Tank, ensuring you can tackle any task with confidence. And with the integrated trailer brake controller and towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, you can confidently tow your toys or haul your cargo.
This F-150 PLATINUM is more than just a truck; it's a statement. With its sleek design, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, it's the perfect combination of style, power, and practicality. Visit Fort Motors today to experience this incredible truck for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Motors
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250-785-6661