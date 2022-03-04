$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 3 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8637974

8637974 Stock #: U73195

U73195 VIN: 1FTFW1EG7JFC73195

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,367 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.