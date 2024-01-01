Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Compare at $69675 - Our Price is just $66995! <br> <br> This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John. <br> <br>High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesnt stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 128,153 kms. Its white gold in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-350 Super Dutys trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7JEB86585 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7JEB86585</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2018 Ford F-350

128,153 KM

Details Description Features

$66,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
11965014

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty Platinum - Navigation

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,153KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT7JEB86585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W86585
  • Mileage 128,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera!

Compare at $69675 - Our Price is just $66995!

This Ford F-350 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 128,153 kms. It's white gold in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, a rearview camera, blind spot detection, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, remote start, remote tailgate release, power running boards, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7JEB86585.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Premium Sound Package Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD - Navigation for sale in Fort St John, BC
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD - Navigation 85,845 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Tailgate Step for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Tailgate Step 78,347 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 39,511 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-350