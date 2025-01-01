$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Lariat
2018 Ford F-350
Lariat
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X93720
- Mileage 211,216 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat, available now at Fort Motors. This white platinum metallic tri-coat pickup truck boasts a powerful diesel engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for towing heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with black leather seats, a rear center armrest, and a full cloth headliner. The F-350 Lariat is also packed with features that make driving safer and more enjoyable, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, a driver information center, and a perimeter alarm. With its impressive power, rugged capabilities, and luxurious amenities, this F-350 Lariat is the perfect truck for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile vehicle.
This truck has 211216KM on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Here are five of its most sizzling features:
- Powerful Diesel Engine: This F-350 is equipped with a powerful diesel engine that delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Navigate any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.
- Lariat Trim Level: Enjoy the luxury and comfort of the Lariat trim level, which includes features like leather seating, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.
- Spacious and Comfortable Cabin: The F-350 Lariat offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Packed with Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing that this truck is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, and a driver information center.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
