Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat, available now at Fort Motors. This white platinum metallic tri-coat pickup truck boasts a powerful diesel engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for towing heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with black leather seats, a rear center armrest, and a full cloth headliner. The F-350 Lariat is also packed with features that make driving safer and more enjoyable, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, a driver information center, and a perimeter alarm. With its impressive power, rugged capabilities, and luxurious amenities, this F-350 Lariat is the perfect truck for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile vehicle.</p> <p>This truck has 211216KM on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Here are five of its most sizzling features:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Powerful Diesel Engine:</strong> This F-350 is equipped with a powerful diesel engine that delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Navigate any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.</li> <li><strong>Lariat Trim Level:</strong> Enjoy the luxury and comfort of the Lariat trim level, which includes features like leather seating, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.</li> <li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Cabin:</strong> The F-350 Lariat offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li> <li><strong>Packed with Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing that this truck is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, and a driver information center.</li> </ul> <p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Ford F-350

211,216 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-350

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
12133101

2018 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,216KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0JEB93720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X93720
  • Mileage 211,216 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and capable truck that can handle any job? Look no further than this 2018 Ford F-350 Lariat, available now at Fort Motors. This white platinum metallic tri-coat pickup truck boasts a powerful diesel engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for towing heavy loads or navigating challenging terrain. The Lariat trim level adds a touch of luxury with its leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.


Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with black leather seats, a rear center armrest, and a full cloth headliner. The F-350 Lariat is also packed with features that make driving safer and more enjoyable, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, a driver information center, and a perimeter alarm. With its impressive power, rugged capabilities, and luxurious amenities, this F-350 Lariat is the perfect truck for anyone who needs a reliable and versatile vehicle.


This truck has 211216KM on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Here are five of its most sizzling features:


  • Powerful Diesel Engine: This F-350 is equipped with a powerful diesel engine that delivers impressive torque and fuel efficiency.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Navigate any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.
  • Lariat Trim Level: Enjoy the luxury and comfort of the Lariat trim level, which includes features like leather seating, power adjustable pedals, and heated side mirrors.
  • Spacious and Comfortable Cabin: The F-350 Lariat offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Packed with Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind knowing that this truck is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, rear parking sensors, and a driver information center.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1923.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 26,022 KM $49,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma Base for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Toyota Tacoma Base 47,057 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Lariat for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford F-350 Lariat 108,776 KM $76,995 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-350