<p>This 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its Magnetic exterior and Black interior, its a head-turner on the road. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 114,244 KM on the odometer. Its powered by a robust diesel engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive.</p> <p>This Platinum trim level is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and power running boards. The interior is luxurious and comfortable, with heated and ventilated seats, a premium sound system, and a navigation system. Safety is paramount, with features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera.</p> <p>This F-350 is ready for work or play. It has a heavy-duty towing package, a large cargo bed, and a powerful engine that can handle any load. If youre looking for a truck that can do it all, this 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!</p> <p>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a warm grip on the wheel even on the coldest days.</li> <li><strong>Power Adjustable Pedals:</strong> Find the perfect driving position with the ease of power adjustable pedals.</li> <li><strong>Power Running Boards:</strong> Step into the truck with ease thanks to the power running boards.</li> <li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li> <li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> <em>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</em></p>

2018 Ford F-350

114,244 KM

$73,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350

Platinum

12434077

2018 Ford F-350

Platinum

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,244KM
VIN 1FT8W3BTXJEB45691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X45691
  • Mileage 114,244 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its Magnetic exterior and Black interior, it's a head-turner on the road. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 114,244 KM on the odometer. It's powered by a robust diesel engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive.


This Platinum trim level is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and power running boards. The interior is luxurious and comfortable, with heated and ventilated seats, a premium sound system, and a navigation system. Safety is paramount, with features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera.


This F-350 is ready for work or play. It has a heavy-duty towing package, a large cargo bed, and a powerful engine that can handle any load. If you're looking for a truck that can do it all, this 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!


Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the wheel even on the coldest days.
  • Power Adjustable Pedals: Find the perfect driving position with the ease of power adjustable pedals.
  • Power Running Boards: Step into the truck with ease thanks to the power running boards.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  • Navigation System: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system.

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
2014.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-XXXX

250-785-6661

$73,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Ford F-350