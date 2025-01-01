$73,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X45691
- Mileage 114,244 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is a powerhouse of a truck, ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its Magnetic exterior and Black interior, it's a head-turner on the road. This F-350 has been meticulously maintained and has only 114,244 KM on the odometer. It's powered by a robust diesel engine and features a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive.
This Platinum trim level is loaded with features, including a heated leather steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, and power running boards. The interior is luxurious and comfortable, with heated and ventilated seats, a premium sound system, and a navigation system. Safety is paramount, with features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera.
This F-350 is ready for work or play. It has a heavy-duty towing package, a large cargo bed, and a powerful engine that can handle any load. If you're looking for a truck that can do it all, this 2018 Ford F-350 Platinum is the perfect choice. Visit Fort Motors today to see it for yourself!
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm grip on the wheel even on the coldest days.
- Power Adjustable Pedals: Find the perfect driving position with the ease of power adjustable pedals.
- Power Running Boards: Step into the truck with ease thanks to the power running boards.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with the integrated navigation system.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
