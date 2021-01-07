Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-350

55,220 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-350

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-350

Super Duty XLT - Bluetooth

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,220KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6506152
  • Stock #: T54956
  • VIN: 1FT8W3B67JEB54956

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T54956
  • Mileage 55,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows!

Brutish power and payload capacity are key traits of this Ford F-350, while aluminum construction brings it into the 21st century. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 55,220 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3B67JEB54956.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trailer Hitch
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Black grille w/chrome accents
Trailer Wiring Harness
Rear View Camera
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
157 Amp Alternator
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2018 Ford EcoSport SE
 21,624 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 70,628 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT
 36,734 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory