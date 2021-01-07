2018 Ford F-350

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Manual air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Trailer Hitch Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Rear View Camera Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome rear step bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Systems Monitor Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 157 Amp Alternator Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) -inc: Flex-fuel badge on fleet orders only Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

