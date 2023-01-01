2018 Ford F-350

Listing ID: 9613480

9613480 Stock #: V15644

V15644 VIN: 1FT8W3BT1JEC15644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V15644

Mileage 151,895 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Running Boards Aluminum Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.