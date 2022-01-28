$CALL+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Bluetooth
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
71,024KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8185383
- Stock #: U71248
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC6JG471248
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Style meets substance inside this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500. From the exceptional interior storage space to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 71,024 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
