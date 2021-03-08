2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Get the power you need and the comfort you want in this GMC Sierra 3500HD. This 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged, yet refined style. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 100,164 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is SLE. This Sierra SLE is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, steering wheel audio controls, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, power windows plus much more to give you more comfortable and relaxing ride while out on the open road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Siriusxm, Cruise Control, Power Windows.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Four Wheel Drive
Rear View Camera
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate
SiriusXM
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Chassis, single rear wheel
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Trailer brake controller, integrated (If (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered (JL1) trailer brake controller is deleted and available to order as a free flow option.)
Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors (Requires single rear wheels.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only availab...
GVWR, 10,800 lbs. (4899 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35743 with (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" wheels and tires and single rear wheels. Included with (E63) Pickup Box. Available to order when (...
