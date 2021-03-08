2018 GMC Sierra 3500

Rear View Camera

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)

Pickup box

Remote Locking Tailgate

SiriusXM

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Door handles, body-colour

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Bumper, front chrome

Grille surround, chrome

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab models.)

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)

Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar

Chassis, single rear wheel

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Not available with dual rear wheels. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display, includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Trailer brake controller, integrated (If (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered (JL1) trailer brake controller is deleted and available to order as a free flow option.)

Steering, Digital Steering Assist (Requires Double Cab models and (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine or Crew Cab models.)

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors (Requires single rear wheels.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot offers a fast and reliable Internet connection for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and only availab...

GVWR, 10,800 lbs. (4899 kg) with single rear wheels (Requires K35743 with (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG/LPG capable engine.)