2018 GMC Yukon
SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
103,500KM
Used
VIN 1GKS2BKC1JR301755
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W01755
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate!
This GMC Yukon is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This GMC Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This 2018 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon is the perfect SUV for the modern family.|Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon carries a ton of passengers and cargo with ease, and looks good doing it.|Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, or all of the above, this GMC Yukon is highly capable and up to the task.|Highly intuitive and built around an active family mindset, there isn't much this GMC Yukon cannot achieve.|This GMC Yukon offers convenience and premium comfort with smart, innovative functionality.|This SUV has 103,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
