Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for adventure? Fort Motors has a rugged and capable 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This silver beauty boasts a classic SUV/Crossover body style, perfect for tackling both city streets and off-road trails. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a manual transmission, youll have complete control and the freedom to explore. This Wrangler Sahara has a comfortable black leather interior, and with only 74,713 KM on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. The 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks ensures a smooth ride, even on rough terrain. The inclusion of a block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. This Wrangler is ready for anything!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this classic feature.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience comfort and style with this premium touch.</li> <li><strong>Engine Oil Cooler:</strong> Keeps your engine running smoothly, even under demanding conditions.</li> <li><strong>Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear:</strong> Be prepared for anything with a full-size spare tire.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

74,713 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
12628386

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 12628386
  2. 12628386
  3. 12628386
  4. 12628386
  5. 12628386
  6. 12628386
  7. 12628386
  8. 12628386
  9. 12628386
  10. 12628386
  11. 12628386
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,713KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7JL903969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X03969
  • Mileage 74,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure? Fort Motors has a rugged and capable 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This silver beauty boasts a classic SUV/Crossover body style, perfect for tackling both city streets and off-road trails. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a manual transmission, you'll have complete control and the freedom to explore. This Wrangler Sahara has a comfortable black leather interior, and with only 74,713 KM on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.


This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. The 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks ensures a smooth ride, even on rough terrain. The inclusion of a block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. This Wrangler is ready for anything!


Here are five features that make this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:


  • Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this classic feature.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Leather Steering Wheel: Experience comfort and style with this premium touch.
  • Engine Oil Cooler: Keeps your engine running smoothly, even under demanding conditions.
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear: Be prepared for anything with a full-size spare tire.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 14,517 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Fort St John, BC
2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn 223,595 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sport 84,168 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Jeep Wrangler