Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Interior W/ Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X03969
- Mileage 74,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Fort Motors has a rugged and capable 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara ready to take you there! This silver beauty boasts a classic SUV/Crossover body style, perfect for tackling both city streets and off-road trails. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a manual transmission, you'll have complete control and the freedom to explore. This Wrangler Sahara has a comfortable black leather interior, and with only 74,713 KM on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.
This Wrangler Sahara is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. The 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine provides plenty of power, while the heavy-duty suspension with gas shocks ensures a smooth ride, even on rough terrain. The inclusion of a block heater is perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. This Wrangler is ready for anything!
Here are five features that make this 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:
- Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this classic feature.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Experience comfort and style with this premium touch.
- Engine Oil Cooler: Keeps your engine running smoothly, even under demanding conditions.
- Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear: Be prepared for anything with a full-size spare tire.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
