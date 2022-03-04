Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

85,210 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

LX - Heated Seats

2018 Kia Sorento

LX - Heated Seats

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8473089
  • Stock #: U40012
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA39JG340012

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U40012
  • Mileage 85,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

The 2018 Sorento fits beautifully into any landscape, from city streets to national parks driving there is half the fun. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 85,210 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sorento's trim level is LX. The largest SUV Kia has to offer, this 2018 Kia Sorento LX has proven time and time again to be a favorite among families. Features include aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front fog lamps, a voice activated - 6 speaker stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB fast charging port, Sirius XM satellite radio, heated front seats, cruise control, power door locks with auto-lock feature, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

