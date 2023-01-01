Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

35,792 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport HATCHBACK GS - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport HATCHBACK GS - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432788
  • Stock #: V21632
  • VIN: 3MZBN1L75JM221632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21632
  • Mileage 35,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $26936 - Our Price is just $25900!

The Mazda3 Sport is a versatile sports infused hatchback that delivers a break neck performance for an excellent value. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,792 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2021 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 96,750 KM
$66,474 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lari...
 61,452 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Supe...
 26,349 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory