$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport HATCHBACK GS - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
35,792KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10432788
- Stock #: V21632
- VIN: 3MZBN1L75JM221632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V21632
- Mileage 35,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26936 - Our Price is just $25900!
The Mazda3 Sport is a versatile sports infused hatchback that delivers a break neck performance for an excellent value. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,792 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5