This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today in Fort St John.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 70,628 kms. It's magnetic grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SV. The SV trim offers a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, tri-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
