98,408 KM Used

Listing ID: 10495914

Stock #: V27158

VIN: 1C6RR7FT7JS327158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,408 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Driver Information Centre Rear Folding Seat glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Carpet Floor Covering Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Front Facing Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Floor Covering Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Trailer Hitch Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018. Exterior Aluminum Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Trailer Sway Control Fixed rear window Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

