$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 2500
ST - Cruise Control - Low Mileage
2018 RAM 2500
ST - Cruise Control - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,812KM
VIN 3C6MR5AJ4JG127107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 59,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control!
Compare at $30155 - Our Price is just $28995!
To get the job done right the first time, you'll need this Ram 2500. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 59,812 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 2500's trim level is ST. The ST 2500 is equipped with excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with 17-inch wheels, a rubber floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, a 6 speaker audio system, cruise control, air conditioning and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6MR5AJ4JG127107.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 RAM 2500