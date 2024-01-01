$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE V6 - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE V6 - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
51,807KM
Used
VIN 4T1BZ1HK2JU017866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout GPS link, Premium Sound Package!
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2018 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 51,807 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Camry's trim level is XSE V6. The top of the range, V6 powered 2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 is definitely how an executive sedan should look and feel like. Thanks to a high number of premium options, this sedan has much to offer. Features include sporty aluminum wheels, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with power sunshade, LED brake lights, a premium JBL Synthesis 9 speaker sound system, Bluetooth and USB inputs, voice activation technology, 8 inch display, Sirius XM satellite radio, Scout GPS link, selective service internet access and wireless streaming. The interior is filled abundant with chrome and metal look inserts and it also offers heated front leather bucket seats, leather/metal look steering wheel and gear shift knob, proximity key for entry, push button start, power front and rear windows, a head up display, distance pacing cruise control and dual zone front automatic air conditioning. Thanks to an integrated Entune Safety Connect system there are automatic collision notifications, a vehicle tracking system, emergency assistance and enhanced roadside assistance. Safety will no longer be a concern with a 360 degree camera array, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, tire specific low pressure warning and an impressive number of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Scout Gps Link, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Scout GPS link
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2018 Toyota Camry