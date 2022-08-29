2019 Chevrolet Colorado

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 3 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9070132

9070132 Stock #: U34770

U34770 VIN: 1GCGTCENXK1234770

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U34770

Mileage 23,395 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Power Options POWER SEAT Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen SiriusXM Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.