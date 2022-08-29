$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,395KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9070132
- Stock #: U34770
- VIN: 1GCGTCENXK1234770
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This midsized Colorado is comfortable, capable and stylish inside and out. This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2019 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 23,395 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this LT trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes aluminum wheels, exterior trim accents, a rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, a USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
POWER SEAT
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5