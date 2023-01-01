Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

65,451 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Premier - Leather Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,451KM
Used
  • Stock #: V99706
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV3K6199706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Red
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Get the versatility of a compact SUV, with its impressive fuel economy in the Chevy Equinox. This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 65,451 kms. It's dark red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Onstar
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology

