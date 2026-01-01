$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y66587
- Mileage 73,195 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian adventures, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 73,195 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is just getting started, promising many more years of dependable service. It's the perfect blend of functionality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a capable and stylish vehicle.
This Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added safety of all-wheel drive, this SUV is ready for anything. The heated front seats will keep you cozy on those chilly mornings, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. The 1.5L Turbo engine offers a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for your daily drives.
Here are five standout features of this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Remote Start: Warm up the car from the comfort of your home.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort on cold days.
- Chevrolet 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go.
- Teen Driver: Encourage safe driving habits with customizable settings.
