Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian adventures, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 73,195 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is just getting started, promising many more years of dependable service. Its the perfect blend of functionality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a capable and stylish vehicle.

This Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added safety of all-wheel drive, this SUV is ready for anything. The heated front seats will keep you cozy on those chilly mornings, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. The 1.5L Turbo engine offers a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for your daily drives.

Here are five standout features of this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
Remote Start: Warm up the car from the comfort of your home.
Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort on cold days.
Chevrolet 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go.
Teen Driver: Encourage safe driving habits with customizable settings.

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

73,195 KM

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Used
73,195KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV8K6266587

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y66587
  • Mileage 73,195 KM

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready for Canadian adventures, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. With only 73,195 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox is just getting started, promising many more years of dependable service. It's the perfect blend of functionality and modern features, making it ideal for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a capable and stylish vehicle.


This Equinox LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the convenience of remote start to the added safety of all-wheel drive, this SUV is ready for anything. The heated front seats will keep you cozy on those chilly mornings, while the advanced safety features provide peace of mind on every journey. The 1.5L Turbo engine offers a great balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it an economical choice for your daily drives.


Here are five standout features of this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
  • Remote Start: Warm up the car from the comfort of your home.
  • Heated Front Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort on cold days.
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot: Stay connected on the go.
  • Teen Driver: Encourage safe driving habits with customizable settings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, urethane

All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Luggage carrier provisions, roof-mounted
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

