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2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease, offering a refined driving experience for you and your passengers. Its sleek exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior, ensuring every journey is a pleasure.
Step inside and experience the thoughtful design and premium features that make the Equinox Premier stand out. From its advanced technology to its practical amenities, this vehicle is built to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Equinox Premier provides a smooth, confident ride, powered by its efficient yet capable 1.5L Turbo engine. With 180,450 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox Premier is ready for its next chapter with you.
Here are five features that truly make this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier shine:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system that provides enhanced traction and stability, whether you're facing rain, snow, or gravel.
- LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps: Illuminate your path with brilliant clarity and enjoy a modern, sophisticated look with the bright and efficient LED headlamps and distinctive LED tail lamps.
- Wireless Charging for Devices: Keep your compatible smartphone powered up on the go without the hassle of cords, thanks to the convenient wireless charging pad.
- Remote Start: Beat the elements and ensure a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside with the convenient remote start feature.
- 120-Volt Power Outlet: Power up your devices or small appliances directly from the rear of the centre console, offering added convenience for passengers and cargo.
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