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<p>Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease, offering a refined driving experience for you and your passengers. Its sleek exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior, ensuring every journey is a pleasure.</p> <p>Step inside and experience the thoughtful design and premium features that make the Equinox Premier stand out. From its advanced technology to its practical amenities, this vehicle is built to impress. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Equinox Premier provides a smooth, confident ride, powered by its efficient yet capable 1.5L Turbo engine. With 180,450 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox Premier is ready for its next chapter with you.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier shine:</p> <ul> <li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system that provides enhanced traction and stability, whether youre facing rain, snow, or gravel.</li> <li><strong>LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps:</strong> Illuminate your path with brilliant clarity and enjoy a modern, sophisticated look with the bright and efficient LED headlamps and distinctive LED tail lamps.</li> <li><strong>Wireless Charging for Devices:</strong> Keep your compatible smartphone powered up on the go without the hassle of cords, thanks to the convenient wireless charging pad.</li> <li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Beat the elements and ensure a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside with the convenient remote start feature.</li> <li><strong>120-Volt Power Outlet:</strong> Power up your devices or small appliances directly from the rear of the centre console, offering added convenience for passengers and cargo.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

180,450 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

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14165887

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,450KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV7K6119694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability with this pre-owned 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier, now available at Fort Motors. This versatile SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease, offering a refined driving experience for you and your passengers. Its sleek exterior is complemented by a well-appointed interior, ensuring every journey is a pleasure.


Step inside and experience the thoughtful design and premium features that make the Equinox Premier stand out. From its advanced technology to its practical amenities, this vehicle is built to impress. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring new horizons, the Equinox Premier provides a smooth, confident ride, powered by its efficient yet capable 1.5L Turbo engine. With 180,450 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox Premier is ready for its next chapter with you.


Here are five features that truly make this 2019 Chevrolet Equinox Premier shine:


  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system that provides enhanced traction and stability, whether you're facing rain, snow, or gravel.
  • LED Headlamps and Tail Lamps: Illuminate your path with brilliant clarity and enjoy a modern, sophisticated look with the bright and efficient LED headlamps and distinctive LED tail lamps.
  • Wireless Charging for Devices: Keep your compatible smartphone powered up on the go without the hassle of cords, thanks to the convenient wireless charging pad.
  • Remote Start: Beat the elements and ensure a comfortable cabin temperature before you even step inside with the convenient remote start feature.
  • 120-Volt Power Outlet: Power up your devices or small appliances directly from the rear of the centre console, offering added convenience for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio
Brake, electronic parking
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Exterior

Fog lamps, front
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Wireless Charging for devices
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Safety

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2019 Chevrolet Equinox