2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
63,762KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10187868
- Stock #: V00692
- VIN: 1GCPYFED2KZ300692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50856 - Our Price is just $48900!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,762 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Stepping up to this LT Trail Boss is a excellent choice as it is loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension, a heavy duty automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. It also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote keyless entry and an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features include signature LED lights, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls on a leather steering wheel, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1GCPYFED2KZ300692&dealer_id=28886
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
