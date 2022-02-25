$CALL+ tax & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
97,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447124
- Stock #: U07675
- VIN: 1GC4KXCYXKF107675
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U07675
- Mileage 97,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the power you need and the comfort you want in this Chevy Silverado HD. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can handle the big jobs while providing good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done efficiently in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,350 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is LTZ. Stepping up to this Silverado 3500HD LTZ is an excellent decision as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Rear View Camera
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
