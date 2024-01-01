$54,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$54,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,924KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKCKC5KR186748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,924 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto!
Compare at $57148 - Our Price is just $54950!
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This low mileage SUV has just 40,924 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is Premier. This Premier Tahoe is loaded with all the best features like built-in navigation, an ultra premium Bose sound system, hands free power liftgate with programmable height, wireless charging, leather heated and cooled front power seats, heated second row seats, power folding rear seats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, memory settings, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind spot monitoring, a vibrating safety alert seat, and IntelliBeam headlamps. Additional features include an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, front and rear parking assistance, a tri-zone automatic climate control and remote vehicle start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Compare at $57148 - Our Price is just $54950!
A perfect blend of modern design and legendary strength and performance, this innovative Chevrolet Tahoe offers a premium driving experience, no matter where you go, or what you do. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This low mileage SUV has just 40,924 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tahoe's trim level is Premier. This Premier Tahoe is loaded with all the best features like built-in navigation, an ultra premium Bose sound system, hands free power liftgate with programmable height, wireless charging, leather heated and cooled front power seats, heated second row seats, power folding rear seats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, memory settings, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind spot monitoring, a vibrating safety alert seat, and IntelliBeam headlamps. Additional features include an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, front and rear parking assistance, a tri-zone automatic climate control and remote vehicle start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/free-credit-check/
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats 23,156 KM $69,595 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier - Navigation - Cooled Seats 40,924 KM $54,950 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4X4 CREW CAB PICKUP/ 179,009 KM $59,619 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$54,950
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe