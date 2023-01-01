$38,089+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SE AWD
2019 Ford Edge
SE AWD
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$38,089
+ taxes & licensing
93,395KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4G94KBB64725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,395 KM
Vehicle Description
18 inch Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $39613 - Our Price is just $38089!
Fuel efficient with unstoppable performance, the Ford Edge is here to get you where ever you want to go. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 93,395 kms. It's agate black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SE AWD. This Edge SE comes with an impressive list of features and all wheel drive. It's features include FordPass Connect with 4G LTE hotspot and smart device remote engine start, steering wheel cruise controls and remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic headlights, LED brake lights and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4G94KBB64725.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
18 inch Aluminum Wheels
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
2019 Ford Edge